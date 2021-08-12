Christina Applegate shares multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Christina Applegate is opening up about her “tough road” after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The Dead to Me actress, who shares daughter Sadie with husband Martyn LeNoble, took to Twitter early Tuesday, Aug. 10, to send a message about her health. “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS,” she began. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.”

“As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do,” Applegate, a breast cancer survivor, continued. “So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

Applegate, 49, has been very vocal about her health journey over the years, sharing that she underwent a double mastectomy in 2008 to beat breast cancer. In 2017, Applegate had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed. “My cousin passed away from ovarian cancer in 2008. I could prevent that,” she told Today at the time. “That’s how I’ve taken control of everything.”

“It’s a relief. That’s one other thing off the table,” she noted. “Now, let’s hope I don’t get hit by a bus.”

Over the years, a number of Applegate’s fellow stars have also shared their health journeys with the world. In fact, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Applegate’s friend and The Sweetest Thing co-star Selma Blair have both detailed their experiences with multiple sclerosis, which, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, “is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.”

Blair first shared her diagnosis in an Oct. 2018 message to fans. “I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself,” she wrote on Instagram. “You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow.”

Blair, who is mom to 10-year-old son Arthur noted, “I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me, dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges.”