Media questions don’t bother me: Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is all set for the release of his much-awaited film Shershaah to be released on August 12 spilled the beans on how he prepped up for the role and how was his experience of essaying the larger-than-life character on the silver screen.

Sharing his experience with DNA over his larger-than-life character, Sidharth shared, “It’s not very comfortable to play such a character who has lived a very heroic life. A lot of pressure comes with it. He is someone who is very revered in the Army, loved and remembered by his loved ones whether it is his family or by Dimple.”

Talking about the quality of Captain Vikram Batra which he would like to imbibe in himself, would be the confidence with which he faced all the crucial situations and the way he used to overcome his fear.

Sharing on how he feels connected with the role, Sidharth shared, “The thing that I could connect to possibly would be his cultural upbringing and background. I come from a middle-class Punjabi household myself and so did he. When I meet his family they could very well be my relatives or family members, and that I feel adds in a sense of emotion from my end to portray him with utmost sincerity and to the best of my abilities. I hope and pray that firstly, the family should feel like we have done justice to their son’s life. That’s pretty much the review that I’m waiting for.”

He also shared that he is eagerly waiting for the family’s reaction to the film, and said, “It’s not about who has made this before, it’s about a gentleman who gave his life for the country and I think we need to show respect for him and not commercialise it to the extent where you are comparing apples to apples. These are all media questions that don’t really bother me. I am waiting for the family to see the film first and looking forward to what they think.”

Shershaah will chronicle the life and times of Captain Vikram Batra, played by Sidharth Malhotra, in the film. Kiara Advani will be seen in the character of Dimple, Vikram Batra’s fiance in the film.

The film is based on the life of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra and is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021.