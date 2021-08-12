PDM’s ‘dead horse’ revived to get relief for Nawaz: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that the objective behind revival of the dead horse of the Pakistan Democratic Movement is to get relief for Nawaz Sharif in court cases. On one hand, Nawaz Sharif’s visa is not being extended in the UK, and on the other hand, the PDM is once again trying to revive its dead horse which needed an explanation, Chaudhry Fawad said in a statement in response to PDM meeting. The minister said it is hoped that Shahbaz Sharif would also keep the repatriation of his brother Nawaz Sharif on the agenda of the PDM, which he had guaranteed in the courts. He said that PDM had become a group of rejected leaders and Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Shahbaz Sharif should work together to make a ‘victims league’, he added. When the PDM first started its protest rallies, it got split, then when it came out to demand, the resignation of the government, the ANP and the PPP resigned from the PDM, Chaudhry Fawad reminded. Taking a dig on the opposition alliance he said the PDM movement would end in the form of resignations of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others.













