Saving environment must be a priority, says VC PU

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed has said that it was the prime responsibility of all to save the natural environment. He said that PU was playing its role for improving the environment of Lahore city. He was speaking after inaugurating a new tree plantation campaign in connection with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative to plant maximum trees for improving environmental conditions in Pakistan.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Resident Officer II Jalil Tariq, faculty members, officers and employees participated on the occasion. The VC, pro VC and others planted trees of cheeko, palm and olive at the ground adjacent to Admin Block.

Talking to the participants, Prof Niaz said that it was crucial to plant maximum trees for the survival of all living beings on the earth. He said that every Pakistani should participate in the tree plantation drive. Resident Officer II Jalil Tariq said that in the last one and a half years, PU has planted 15 thousand fruit trees. He said that 40 types of fruit trees had been planted and various gardens of fruit trees had been established on campus. He said that the university had launched the Greens to Orchard program under which fruit trees were being planted with a survival rate of more than 90 percent.