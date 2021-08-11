Blame game must be avoided, COAS expresses views on Afghan unrest in CCC

According to the ISPR, the meeting was given a detailed briefing on the evolving situation along with Pak – Afghan International Border, its implications on Pakistan’s Internal Security, particularly in the western zone, and measures being taken to tackle emerging challenges.

COAS expressed satisfaction over stringent measures being taken for ensuring effective border control as part of the comprehensive Border Management Regime and asked for a high level of vigil along the western Border. Reinforcing Pakistan’s vision for peace, connectivity, and shared prosperity, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that they have made every possible effort to facilitate Afghan Peace Process leading towards a negotiated settlement with utmost sincerity and would continue to do so.

“Being a collective responsibility, all stakeholders have to play their part positively for enduring peace in Afghanistan which is pivotal for stability in the region,” he said adding that misperceptions and scapegoating must be avoided to counter designs of spoilers. Taking a holistic view of the multifarious security challenges faced by Pakistan in various domains in the evolving milieu, the Corps Commander Conference underscored the need for adopting the whole nation approach.

COAS General Qamar Bajwa commended formations for maintaining high standards of operational readiness and providing sustained support to civil administration during ongoing national efforts against Covid-19, monsoons, and National Polio Drive.