KSE recovers losses, ends flat on Tuesday

After continuing losses, the benchmark KSE-100 managed to recover and inched up on Tuesday from the last session amid improvement in volumes in a range-bound session witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Accumulating 149.26 points, the KSE-100 index recorded an intraday high of 47,272.88. The index swayed in the negative direction and fell to the day’s low of 46,928.16 losing 195.46 points and falling below 47,000.

The KSE-100 closed flat by positive 11.86 points or 0.03pc to end at 47,135.48.

“A slight decline in Covid cases improved sentiment at the bourse, while the Pak-Afghan tension kept the market gain in check,” said Topline Securities in its post-market comment.

An important development that came from the financial sector on Tuesday was the SBP’s announcement of Overseas Workers remittances inflows. Remittances by overseas Pakistanis registered an increase of one percent MoM to USD 2,707m during Jul-21 (above $2b for the 14th consecutive month) compared to $2,688m during Jun-21. On a YoY basis, it went down by over 2pc.

Sectors that rescued KSE-100 index from the negative zone included food and personal care products (21.97 points), cement (15.06 points), and pharmaceutical (8.19 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased from 337.29 million on Monday to 370.03 million on Tuesday. The value of shares traded during the session also witnessed a rise to Rs12.09 billion, from Rs11.33 billion on Monday.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 42.93 million shares, followed by Telecard Limited with 29.44 million shares, and Azgard Nine at 28.42 million shares.

Shares of 475 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 224 registered an increase, 228 recorded a fall, while 23 remained unchanged.