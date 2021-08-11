Balochistan govt launches online tax collection

The Balochistan government has installed an online tax collection system in a bid to increase revenue collection and promote tax culture in the province.

Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Buledi said that the initiative would not only facilitate taxpayers in the province but also bring transparency in the system.

The installation of an online tax collection system would eventually bring sustainable reforms in the revenue generation of the provincial government, he said while chairing a meeting regarding the signing of a tripartite agreement of installation of online tax collection system.

According to the vision of Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal, the finance department has introduced the online tax collection system to overcome the budget deficit and ensure facilities to the business community.

The provincial minister said that the outdated system of tax collection was being digitised so that anyone could pay tax to the government of Balochistan from any part of the country.

He said that in the first phase, sales tax on services would be collected under the system of alternative delivery channels, which would provide facilities to the people.

Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi termed the move as historic and said that disbursement of taxes would be possible now through internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, easy paisa and other modern means which would eliminate the suspicion.