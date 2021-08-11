Prices of essential items skyrocket in Karachi

The lockdown was lifted by the Sindh government on Monday after a 9-day closure despite the rising number of Covid-19 cases, and business activities across Sindh, including Karachi, have begun to return to normal. The lockdown decision was met with strong opposition from civil society and the business community. However, despite the resumption of business activities, the arrival of Muharram, and the circulating rumors of a shortage of petrol stocks created an atmosphere of uncertainty in Karachi and the prices of essential commodities skyrocketed.

It may be mentioned that according to the notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, markets and shopping malls will be allowed to remain open till 8 pm while shrines and all educational institutions across the province will remain closed and indoor dining in restaurants will also be banned.

However, the Sindh government has warned that if Covid-19 cases continue to surge, strict restrictions may be imposed once again. Outside the big shopping malls and grocery stores, a huge crowd was seen waiting in line for their turn to shop. Although schools have not yet opened, the new educational year has started in schools and online classes continue, causing all the city’s bookstores to be many times busier than usual.

After the arrival of Muharram, the demand for food and beverages usually increases, which has led to an exorbitantly increase in the prices of daily use kitchen items including sugar, cooking oil/ghee, vegetables, flour, fruits, pulses, and others in the local market.

It was witnessed that the price of chicken has increased to Rs280 and Rs300 per kg from Rs240 per kg in the local market while the price of beef has been sold at Rs700 and 850 per kg, despite the fact that the official price of meat was fixed at Rs350 per kg.

It was noticed that one kg of onion is being sold at Rs50-60 against the price of Rs40 per kg while tomatoes are being sold at Rs50-60 against the price of Rs40, green chilli was available at Rs150-160 per kg, lemon at Rs320 per kg against the price of Rs110 per kg, cucumber at Rs80-90 per kg against the price of Rs40 per kg.

The survey noticed a mixed trend in the prices of food grains and grocery items in the local market. It was revealed that good quality rice was being sold at Rs160-220 per kg, while other qualities were being available within the range of Rs120-140 and Rs150 per kg.

Likewise, pulses and beans were being sold within the range of Rs180 and Rs260-280 per kg.