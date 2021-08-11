Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, August 11, 2021


Pakistan Post not official logistics partner of Amazon: MoC

APP

The ministry of commerce on Tuesday clarified that Pakistan Post was not the official logistics partner of Amazon and refuted the baseless news appearing in some sections of the media.

A statement has appeared wherein it was misreported that Pakistan Post was the official logistics partner of Amazon, said a press release issued by the ministry of commerce.

The ministry clarified that Pakistan Post was not the official partner of Amazon and entrepreneurs should select their own choice logistics services.

Submit a Comment