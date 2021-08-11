Faryal Mehmood confirms divorce rumours, says she’s single

Faryal Mehmood has finally confirmed long-standing rumours about her separation from fellow actor and husband Daniyal Raheal in a recent talk show. Faryal put months of rumours about her marital status to rest in a local talk show where when asked by the host whether she was single, she said, “Yes, I am.” After this initial confirmation, Faryal Mehmood once again confirmed the same in a later segment on the same show in which the host asked her to answer in either true or false. When asked if she is single and doesn’t want to talk about it because it’s a personal matter, Faryal once again answered in the affirmative. “Yes, it’s true. I mean, I am single but this isn’t something to be discussed. If you observe me, you will know that I am single,” she said, adding that she doesn’t feel that she needs to tell people everything about herself.













