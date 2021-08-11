Easy and simple anti-ageing tips to maintain youthful skin!

Ever wondered how some people manage to maintain youthful skin well into their 50s?

It may be hard to believe, but anti-ageing is not all about procedures and products if you take up and maintain a good skincare routine early!

Hitting the 25+ mark is ideally the time you should start getting serious about taking good care of yourself if you want to stay healthy well into your later years. While using expensive skincare regimens and opting for cosmetic procedures can help with anti-ageing, the easiest and most inexpensive way is to make some simple changes in your lifestyle to help you.

So, as compiled from Pinkvilla, here are nine simple anti-ageing tips that can help you attain and maintain your youthful skin!

INVEST IN A SUNSCREEN — using a sunblock every day and reapplying every few hours is the single easiest way to ensure healthy skin! If you don’t already, make sure you invest in a good sunscreen that can shield your skin well from dreaded sun damage – it is also the best option for anti-ageing!

MOISTURISE RELIGIOUSLY! — this is one of the most essential steps of a skincare routine next to using a sunblock! Many of us in South Asia tend to skip this step because we assume our skins to be oily but every type of skin needs ample moisturiser to keep its moisture barrier intact! Invest in a good moisturiser and use it every day – morning and night!

Using a sunblock every day and reapplying every few hours is the single easiest way to ensure healthy skin! If you don’t already, make sure you invest in a good sunscreen that can shield your skin well from dreaded sun damage — it is also the best option for anti-ageing!

EXFOLIATE REGULARLY — yes, harsh exfoliators are a thing of the past and we don’t need them but we do need to exfoliate our skin every other week if we want healthy skin cell regeneration! Steer clear from harsh exfoliators and instead, opt for chemical exfoliants like AHAs and BHAs that are gentle yet get the job done.

YOGA FOR THE FACE! — facial yoga can be your best friend if you struggle with keeping your skin looking awake and refreshed. It can majorly help with maintaining the elasticity of your skin, making it look more supple!

ANTIOXIDANTS GALORE — make antioxidant-rich food and snacks your best bedside buddies! These include dark chocolate, berries, tomatoes, etc. They help detoxify your skin and can directly help in anti-ageing if consumed regularly – in moderation!

HYDRATE! — we cannot stress this one enough! It might sound like a broken record at this point but having at least 8 glasses of water will definitely ensure your skin’s health for over a longer period of time and who doesn’t want that?

LESS STRESS, MORE SLEEP — it’s called beauty sleep for a reason! More sleep means more time for your skin to rebuild itself! As you sleep, more blood flows to your skin, helping it generate more collagen and repair UV damage! Trust us, don’t skimp on sleep.

CUT OUT SUGAR — we know sugar makes some happy but it can be more damaging than being a source of joy if consumed too much. Excess sugar intake speeds up glycation in the skin fibres and you don’t want that – glucose in skin fibres can trigger a reaction that makes sugar molecules stick to collagen and elastin proteins in the skin, making them unable to keep skin supple!

KEEP IT CLEAN — and of course, lastly, make sure you keep your skin clean by cleansing it twice a day – especially before going to bed. Don’t forget to curate a simple yet effective night-time skincare routine that includes a good moisturiser too!