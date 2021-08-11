Darvesh’s new single ‘Khuda Jaanay’ instils hope in the heart of Pakistanis

Darvesh launched “Khuda Jaanay,” one of their most anticipated song on Sunday via YouTube and other popular music streams including Spotify, iTunes and Amazon Music. #KhudaJaanay released just in time of Pakistan Day, is a soulful rendition dedicated to all the beautiful people of Pakistan with a message of love and hope. Directed by Zubair Taqi, the music video encapsulates breathtaking shots of the majestic landscapes of Pakistan. The song navigates us to a soulful journey leaving nothing but hope in our hearts to make way through these uncertain times. “Khuda Jaanay” is not just an ordinary song. It is a tribute to the people and the pleasurable miracles this pure land is blessed with. With tracks like “Khuda Jaanay” we aim to show our love for the country in the most unique way possible.” – Zain Siddiqui; Music producer. Darvesh is a musical journey of 10 determined gypsies answering to the summons of love and mysticism.













