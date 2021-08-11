Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal vacation up north

Yet another celeb couple has made their way to the Northern Areas and it’s none other than the beloved Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar!

It seems like the Delta variant isn’t much of a deterrent for those enticed by the mountains as Hamza and Naimal join a growing list of celebs who already have or currently are unwinding in the Northern Areas – from Fawad Khan and family to Aiman Khan and Aima Baig.

The couple took to Instagram to share gorgeous pictures from their getaway, with Naimal Khawar posting stunning landscapes and Hamza posting a picture of himself with the caption, “All gratitude is for Allah.”

Naimal also took to her Instagram stories to share gorgeous pictures of herself and Hamza. Have a look!

Recently, the couple marked their firstborn Mustafa’s first birthday on July 31, penning heartfelt notes for their little one.

Taking to her 1.9 million strong Instagram to share a series of adorable photos of their tiny tot, Naimal Khawar wrote, “Today the light of our lives, my beautiful son Mustafa turns one. May Allah guide you to the straight path and bless you with many more, my darling.”

She further requested her fans and followers to pray for his health and wellbeing.

The Abbasi’s boss baby had a Boss Baby themed cake to himself for his birthday, and was also seen crawling around with balloons – we can’t get enough of the cuteness!

Hamza also shared a casual family picture on his own Instagram account which boasts close to a million followers. “Happy Birthday my son. May you become an acha banda of Allah,” he prayed.