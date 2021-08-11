Katy Perry trolls Orlando Bloom after he posts photos of their vacation

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom continue to prove they’re among the top-tier Hollywood couples when it comes to trolling each other on social media.

After Orlando, 44, shared a carousel of images to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 7 showing moments from their recent getaway to Capri in Italy, his fiancée posted in the comments section to jokingly let him know she didn’t appreciate an apparent faux pas. The stars have spent much of this summer overseas and had previously vacationed in Venice, Italy back in June before enjoying the Fourth of July weekend in Turkey.

“When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, That’s amore,” Orlando captioned his Capri pics, quoting from Dean Martin’s “That’s Amore.” “When the world seems to shine like you’ve had too much wine, That’s amore.”

Katy then wrote, in classic Katy fashion, “you forgot to tag me daddy.”

Indeed, the 36-year-old American Idol judge appeared in several of the shots, including one of her helping the Carnival Row star hold up a plate of Italian truffles as he took a big whiff.

Additionally, some fans pointed out that Katy appeared to have been tagged in a photo showing her on a stairwell next to their friends Jamie Mizrahi and Lydia Kives. However, it’s safe to assume that Orlando retroactively tagged the “Firework” singer after she posted her incisive comment.

Fans of the couple, who welcomed daughter Daisy in August 2020, have come to expect this good-natured ribbing of each other on social media. Back in May, after Katy shared a number of stunning photos from her L’Officiel cover shoot, Orlando commented, “Babe can I get a coffee this jet lags got me goooooood.”