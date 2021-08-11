Kendall celebrates Devin Booker’s Olympic victory

Kendall Jenner officially has an Olympic champion boyfriend. The model celebrated Devin Booker’s basketball win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, August 6 against France by sharing an Instagram Story of him in his jersey on the court following the U.S. team’s game against France. She used a gold medal emoji over the picture to commemorate Devin’s big victory. The 24-year-old athlete scored two points in the game, which had a final score of 87-82.

This of course isn’t the only Olympian that the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star has in her life. Caitlyn Jenner competed at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, winning a gold medal in the decathlon.

Kendall’s IG story celebration came weeks after the 25-year-old cheered on Devin at the NBA Finals on Saturday, July 17 in Phoenix. An eyewitness told E! News, “Kendall was really engaged in the game. She would stand up and cheer every time Devin scored. It was so cute! She held her hands on her head at the end of the first quarter.”

The basketball girlfriend was seen “jumping around so much” throughout the Suns versus Bucks basketball game.

And Kendall also watched Devin play earlier in the NBA finals. During Game 1, she shared an Instagram Story saying, “i’m not emotional, you are.”

The duo started dating in June 2020. And their romance does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon: “This is the happiest Kendall has been in a relationship,” another source told E! News in April 2021. “It’s getting more and more serious and she is very happy.”

In addition, the Kar-Jenner clan is on board with the NBA star in the model’s life.

“Her family loves him and knows how good they are for one another,” another insider shared. “They love having Devin around and have welcomed him with open arms. They love seeing Kendall so happy with someone who brings out the best in her. It’s exciting for everyone to see her in such a great relationship.”