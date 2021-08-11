JCP recommends SHC CJ Justice Sheikh as adhoc judge of Supreme Court

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday approved the nomination of Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh as adhoc judge of the Supreme Court. A meeting of the JCP chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed considered the nomination of the new judge of the Supreme Court. The judicial commission’s meeting has recommended the name of Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh as adhoc judge Supreme Court of Pakistan. Under Article 175-A of the Constitution, JCP recommended for the appointment and confirmation of the judges, whereas the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment endorses these recommendations.













