Public service is essence of democracy: Buzdar

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said he is fully committed to resolving the problems of the common man as public service is the essence of democracy.

This was stated by the chief minister while talking to 400 plus people who met with him for the solution of their problems. The CM listened to their problems for four hours and issued directions for the redressal of difficulties faced by the applicants. I am an advocate of people like you in Lahore and Almighty Allah has granted me the post of chief ministership to solve problems of the common man, he added. The government has diverted resources towards deprived areas and the development journey has been moved towards far-flung areas to ensure composite development, he emphasised. I will not sit idle till the solution of problems of the people living in remote hinterlands, the CM reiterated and emphasised that spate of development activities will result in a real change in backward areas. The development process will be further accelerated to facilitate the common man, he added.

The resources were kept limited to some specific cities in the past; he lamented adding that those creating hurdles in the development journey have become a thing of the past while deprived areas have been included in the development process by the incumbent government.

The visiting people thanked the CM for his commitment to resolving their issues and added that maintaining a direct liaison with the people is a good gesture. While it was next to impossible to approach the chief minister in the past, the doors of the CM’s Office were also closed to the common man, they added.

The purpose of celebrating world calligraphy day is to encourage the entrancing art of using pen and paper as calligraphers give value and beauty to words with their artistic talent.

In his message, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government is committed to promoting calligraphy through the information and culture department and various exhibitions are held to encourage the youth towards it. Calligraphy is the nascent form of early human communication and the sacred books were also preserved through this art. The Quranic calligraphy is very unique and the Muslims have given the best ideas of Islamic calligraphy to the world, concluded the CM.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the strong role of religious minorities in the development of the country cannot be neglected.

In his message, the CM stressed that minorities enjoy equal rights and the PTI government is fully committed to providing equal opportunities for development to every segment of the society. The constitution of Pakistan ensures the protection of fundamental rights and it is also a part of PTI’s manifesto, he added. The religious minorities are provided equal opportunities for inclusion in the development process and it is important that the founding fathers have also stressed equal rights for the minority communities, concluded the CM.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the oath-taking ceremony of Provincial Minister Asad Khokhar at Governor House on Tuesday. Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath. The CM hoped that Asad Khokhar will diligently work according to the party policy to serve the masses.