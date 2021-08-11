PM to visit Bahawalpur to inaugurate South Punjab Secretariat

Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Bahawalpur for a one-day visit on Wednesday to inaugurate South Punjab Secretariat.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (r) Saqib Zafar will brief the prime minister about the South Punjab Secretariat. PM is also expected to announce Bahawalpur-Jhangra link road to connect Bahawalpur with M5 Motorway.

Later, he will visit the Islamia University of Bahawalpur where he will inaugurate various projects including the National Cotton Breeding Institute, Intercropping Research Centre established with the help of China, 2.5 MW Solar Power project, University College of Nursing, Cricket Stadium and other buildings.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Athar Mahboob will apprise the Prime Minister about the performance and development of the university, agriculture research and cultivation of Cholistan land by the university’s Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies. Prime Minister will also attend a function for the distribution of Kissan Cards to farmers.

Later, he will visit Lal Sohanra for the tree plantation drive. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema will also accompany Prime Minister.