Govt to give foolproof security to Muharram processions: Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Tuesday said that special instructions have been issued to chief secretaries and police officials to ensure foolproof security to the processions of Muharram-ul-Haram across the country.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that all effective measures would be adopted to maintain law and order, security and harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He appealed to follow National Command and Operation Center’s (NCOC) COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the disease during Muharram-ul-Haram days in the wake of a sudden increase in the number of infections. He said that ulema’s role was important in this regard to guide the people to observe these SOPs and added that no one would be allowed to play with the sentiments of others during this holy month.

He said that it was the responsibility of every countryman to promote the culture of peace and brotherhood in the holy days of Muharram to fail the nefarious designs of enemies who want to create a rift in the society.

He said that India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), National Directorate of Security (NDS) and Israeli spy agency were trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan and they were also active in media against Pakistan.

He said that it was high time to jointly face the conspiracies of enemies of Pakistan who always remained active against our motherland. He added opposition parties were unaware of regional changes expected in the coming six months.

He said that the Ministry of Interior had completed its investigation on Afghan’s ambassador’s daughter’s case and it had shared factual situation with the Afghan investigation team through the Foreign Office.

He said that a vaccination portal would be prepared within a few days to serve the citizens regarding vaccination certificates for Muslim countries.

He said that the government had decided to start 1122 service in the federal capital to ensure immediate help during the flood-like situations as no such quick service was available here. He added new vehicles would be provided for the purpose.

He said that during his visit to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) headquarter, he received a briefing on the functioning of NADRA and steps being taken to further improve the performance of the authority.

He said that the authority had started an operation against corrupt elements and employees were being suspended for their alleged role in the wrongdoings. He added a process had been launched for re-verification of seven million national identity cards, which were issued before the biometric system.

He said that efforts were being made to make the authority at par with international organizations’ standards. He said that several measures had been taken to avoid issuing CNIC to any illegal or unauthorized person.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday said that a Corona ward has been set up at the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) with modern facilities to deal with the rising number of corona patients.

During visit to HFH to inspect the facilities being provided to the COVID patients, the Minister said that it was the utmost effort of the government to provide best healthcare facilities to the people.

Sheikh said that the hospital had the capacity of 1000 beds and in case of any emergency like situation due to the rising number of cases, it would be transformed into Corona hospital.

The minister also took a round of other departments including the corona ward of the hospital and issued directions to management to provide adequate medical facilities to the patients. Rasheed said that brand new ventilators had been provided by the NCOC to help in our fight against COVID-19. On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Umar briefed the minister about the hospital’s functioning. He also appreciated the efforts of Sheikh Rasheed in establishing a Corona ward at the hospital.