Domain of Safe City project being extended in Islamabad

The domain of Islamabad Safe City Project is being extended keeping in view the increase in population which would help to control crime and maintain law and order in the city.

According to details, CCTV cameras installed at shopping malls and private housing societies would be connected with Safe City project. In a statement, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that extension of Safe City project would help control crime in the city and maintain law and order.

The IGP said that Islamabad police is committed to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and arrests of anti-social as well as criminal elements are being ensured.

He said that Islamabad police achieved great success in 2021 and ensured effective crackdown against criminal elements. All accused wanted to police in crime cases of heinous nature occurred in Islamabad were arrested and relief was provided to the complainants. The special meetings were conducted with officials of Rawalpindi police and desired results were achieved during joint search operations. The IGP said that several gangsters belonging to other districts were nabbed and effective action was ensured against criminal elements.

He said that Islamabad police would leave no stone unturned to provide protection to the lives and property of citizens. Rawalpindi District Administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Amir Aqiq Khan has sealed 54 shops, a snooker club and a restaurant on violation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration also imposed fines amounting to Rs115,000 on the violators.

He said that Traffic Police Rawalpindi and Regional Transport Authority also conducted raids at public transport and imposed fines amounting to Rs317,000 on violation of SOPs.

He said that Traffic Police checked vehicles at different points and issued 1128 challan slips besides imposing Rs287,400 fines on the violators. 706 challan slips worth Rs151,200 were issued to the motorcyclists while 422 vehicles were penalized with fines amounting to Rs146,200 on SOPs violations.

He said that the DC had directed the assistant commissioners and magistrates to remain in the field and ensure strict implementation of the SOPs and other preventive measures issued by the government to contain spread of coronavirus.