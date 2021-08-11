Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, August 11, 2021


Farrukh criticises Afghan officials for running propaganda against Pakistan

APP

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday criticised Afghanistan government’s officials for running a dedicated propaganda against Pakistan instead of coordinating with rest of stakeholders to reach a political settlement for ensuring lasting peace in the landlocked country. “This is either inexcusable negligence or willful dereliction of their duty to the people of Afghanistan,” he said in a tweet while asking the Afghan government to sit together with other stakeholders to reach a political settlement for durable peace in Afghanistan.

