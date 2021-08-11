Nigerian delegation witnesses NA proceedings

A 12-member Nigerian Parliamentary delegation on Tuesday witnessed National Assembly proceedings as part of bilateral collaboration on diverse issues of mutual interest and cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The Nigerian Parliamentary delegation led by President of National Assembly of Niger Seini Oumarou includes Members of Parliament Fatima Doubou Dogo, Rabiou Maina and President of Nigerien Parliamentary Friendhsip Group Abdallah Mahamadou. The House welcomed the delegation in its traditional style by thumbing the desk. Panel of Presiding Officer MNA Amjad Khan Niazi also welcomed the delegation on arrival at the Hall of National Assembly. In his brief remarks, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan also welcomed the delegation. He appreciated the support of Nigerian government and people with Pakistan on Kashmir dispute.