Courts order removal of signboards of Diamond Supreme Foam

Courts across Pakistan have directed police to remove all signboards, hoardings and banners of Diamond Supreme Foam containing illegal use of Master Molty Foam’s registered trademark ‘Asli Foam’ and ‘Red Color Scheme’. Arrest warrants have also been issued against directors of Diamond Foam Mudassir Iftekhar Shafi and Shariq Iftekhar Shafi and dealers/shop owners associated with the company.

According to details, it has been established that the brand Asli Foam and Red Color Scheme are a known identity of the renowned and well known company Master Molty Foam and is illegally being encroached upon and copied by Diamond Foam for which the courts have directed law enforcement agencies particularly police to swiftly remove all illegal signboards, hoardings and banners with immediate effect. Meanwhile, further orders have been issued directing the police for the arrest and immediate capture of accused persons namely Mudassir Iftekhar Shafi and Shariq Iftekhar Shafi and dealers/shop owners associated with the company for which raids are being conducted throughout the country.