Saba Qamar bashed for carrying out drama shoot in university

Actress Saba Qamar has landed in hot water for shooting a drama part at Punjab University Old Campus. The educational activities at the campus remained suspended as the students gathered at the scene to witness the recording. Some of the students also criticized the media house team and university management, stating that if they want to shoot in the campus, they should have come in the evening. However, the university spokesperson told that the recording was carried out after taking proper permission. No class was bunked during the shoot, he clarified.













