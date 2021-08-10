Rupee falls against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee depreciated by 45 paisas against the US dollar in interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs163.90 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs163.45. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs163.8 and Rs164.8 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by 31 paisas and closed at Rs192.72 against the last day’s trading of Rs193.03, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.48, whereas a decrease of 41 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs227.15 as compared to its last closing of Rs227.56. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 13 paisas each to close at Rs44.62 and Rs43.70 respectively.













