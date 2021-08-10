Exports up 16.44pc (y-o-y) in July

The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 16.44 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Monday. According to PBS data, the exports from the country stood at $2.330 billion during July 2021 as against the exports of $2.001 billion recorded during July 2020, showing growth of 16.44 percent.

The imports during the month under review also went up by 47.90 percent by growing from $3.674 billion in July 2020 to $5.434 billion in July 2021. Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country witnessed a decline of 14.59 percent during July 2021 as compared to the exports of $2.728 billion recorded during June 2021.

Likewise, the imports into the country during July 2021 also witnessed 14.45 percent decline as compared to the imports of $6.352 billion in June 2021, according to the PBS data.