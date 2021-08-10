Worldcall Telecom Limited‘s Block Chain Partner — World Mobile Group (WMG) has signed with Fulham FC

World Mobile has begun its partnership with Fulham FC, London’s oldest professional football club. Hence World Mobile will be the official Principal Partner of Fulham FC. The said three-year partnership includes Fulham FC Men’s, Women’s, Under 23s, and Under 18s teams, and is a milestone accomplishment for blockchain. On July 28, Fulham’s new kit featuring World Mobile’s logo has been revealed across WMG social channels. Fulham is owned by Pakistani Billionaire businessman Shahid Khan. World Mobile, the first mobile network built on renewable energy, the sharing economy and blockchain technology. Earlier this month WorldCall Telecom Limited (WTL) announced that it has entered into a close commercial cooperation with the WMG for the deployment of a blockchain solution. WWG is leading one the most innovative and exciting adaptations for blockchain deployments in legacy telecom infrastructure and plans to promote “Connect the Unconnected” right across the globe.













