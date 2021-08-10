Pak-Holland trade records 107.62pc surplus in FY21

Pakistan’s goods and services trade with Holland witnessed a surplus of 107.62 percent during fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The overall exports to Holland were recorded at $1118.093 million during July-June (2020-21) against exports of $982.263 million during July-June (2019-20), showing growth of 13.82 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the exports to Holland during June 2021 also increased by 44.29 percent, from $74.846 million as against the exports of $108.000 million.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports to Holland rose by 23.74 percent during June 2021 as compared to the exports of $87.273 million in May 2021, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed growth of 13.72 percent during FY 2020-21, from $22.536 billion to $25.629 billion, the SBP data showed.

On the other hand, the imports from Holland into the country during the period were recorded at $465.645 million against $668.013 million last year, showing negative growth of 30.29 percent during FY 2020-21.

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, imports from Holland during June 2021 also decreased by 26.63 percent, from $38.264 million last year to $28.073 million.

On a month-on-month basis, the import from Holland dipped by 4.22 percent during June 2021 when compared to the import of $29.312 million in May 2021, the SBP data revealed. The overall imports into the country increased by 23.23 percent, from $43.645 billion to $53.784 billion, according to the data.