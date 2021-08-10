Benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to Faisalabad residents

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) has extended various benefits of multi-pronged Ehsaas initiatives to the residents of Faisalabad district during the fiscal year 2020-21, like other districts of the country.

According to an official source, an amount of Rs1.84 billion has been disbursed among 86,043 beneficiaries of Faisalabad district under the Ehsaas Kafalat programme during 2020-21.

Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, an amount of Rs779 million was disbursed among 64,966 beneficiaries of Faisalabad district during the period.

The Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) Waseela-e-Taleem Programme expansion in Faisalabad district was approved on July, 13, 2020 and enrollment activities have been operational from October, 2020.

During the year 2020-21, payment of 12,369 children of 6,386 mother beneficiaries has been made under the Waseela-e-Taleem programme in Faisalabad district.

The official source said that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was significantly contributing towards poverty alleviation through its various pro-poor focused services and providing assistance to destitute, widows, orphans and other needy persons and benefited 2129 persons in Faisalabad district under its different schemes.

Under the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund interventions in Faisalabad district during the period 2020-21, a total number of 20,436 loans were disbursed among 9,498 men and 10,938 women.