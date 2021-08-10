FBR asks retailers to integrate POS with computerised system

Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office (FBR) Peshawar, Sardar Ali Khwaja has said that the integration of the Point of Sales (POS) of all those retailers who fulfilled criteria under Section 2 (43A) of the Sales Tax Act 1990 was mandatory with computerised system of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), said a press release issued here on Monday.

He said that before installation of the software system of POS, FBR has nominated 42 vendors and any of them could be contacted. The chief commissioner said, the installation of the POS system was legally bound and the violators would face heavy penalties.