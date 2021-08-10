SBP Independence Day gymnastic completion concludes

Sports Board Punjab organized male and female gymnastics competitions in connection with Independence Day celebrations of the country outside Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall here on Monday.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh was the chief guest on this occasion.

Director Admin JavedChohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Directors Rauf Bajwa, Chand Perveen, Assistant Director Raees-ur-Rehman, Administrator Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall Mustafa Shah and a large number of sports lovers were also present on this occasion.

As many as 30 male and female gymnastic players from four teams participated in the Independence Day competitions. Following gymnastic players put up good performances in vault and floor exercise Independence Day competitions: Girls: Nida, Aiza Irfan, Lyba Tahir, Eman Fatima, Ifra, Sadia and Eman Amjad. Boys: Zarrar Tahir, Raees Ejaz, Umer Fareed, Bilal, Mudassar Nazar and Ramzan.

While talking to media DG, SBP said that Sports Board Punjab will provide all necessary gymnastics equipment to young male and female gymnastic players. “Our prime objective is to promote all games across the province and for this purpose, we will utilize all of our resources in all parts of the province”.

He appreciated the amazing performances of young gymnasts particularly special athlete Mohammad Azeem. He also announced a special cash prize for Azeem.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh directed the SBP gymnastic coach Khawar Mateen to hold regular gymnastic activity at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. “We are organising several sports events to celebrate Independence Day of the country in a befitting manner. We organized a 2-day Independence Day Archery Championship in Murree. Moreover, we are also holding hockey and cricket events in the coming days”.