Blind cricketers stage protest against PCB over lack of funding

Pakistan’s blind cricketers held a protest against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) due to a lack of funding for the country’s visually impaired sportsmen. The blind players staged a demonstration outside the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the PCB’s headquarters, criticising the governing board and demanding a budget rise. The blind players claim that their central contract only pays them 10,000 rupees per month, which is insufficient. Meanwhile, the Blind Cricket Council’s funding has remained unchanged for the previous two years. The PCB has allocated a budget of $17,000,000 for the Blind Cricket Council, according to sources. The latter had requested a budget increase, but the PCB had turned it down. The protest was then called off after Nisar Ali, the captain of the Blind Cricket Team, revealed that the PCB had agreed to boost the budget by 5%. He further stated that if the budget is not increased further, the players will organise a protest outside the Prime Minister’s House within one month.













