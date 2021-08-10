Pakistan embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad hosted Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and representatives of Pakistan Olympics Association at the Embassy of Pakistan, Tokyo.

The Ambassador commended Arshad for igniting the passion for Javelin Throw in Pakistan. He hoped that Arshad would surely bring a gold medal for Pakistan soon.

Arshad Nadeem thanked the Pakistan Embassy for their cooperation during the Tokyo Olympics, a press release issued by the Embassy in Tokyo on Monday said.

He thanked the entire nation for their prayers and said that he is determined to fight for the top spot.

Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad presented Arshad Nadeem with a certificate of appreciation and gift from the Embassy.