I don’t get many scripts because people find me intimidating: Yasra

Yasra Rizvi says she doesn’t do much work on TV because she isn’t offered many scripts due to her apparently intimidating nature.

Appearing on a local talk show recently, Yasra talked at length about her work ethic and criteria for selecting work. When asked about what she looks for when offered a script, Yasra Rizvi said, “To be honest, I don’t get offered many scripts maybe because people are a bit intimated/scared by me.”

When asked why she thinks so, Yasra explained that perhaps her projected voice and serious expressions turn people away. “I am too serious on sets people want to enjoy on sets. Someone recently told me that I am a bit serious and boring,” shared the Dunk actor.

After the hosts pointed out that being serious about work shouldn’t be a bad thing, Yasra Rizvi said, ‘Probably I am not fun to be with and it’s important…’ adding that if at one end there’s someone who does the work but is boring and on the other end someone who does the work and is fun-loving and popular, people would prefer the latter

After the hosts pointed out that being serious about work shouldn’t be a bad thing, Yasra Rizvi said, “Probably I am not fun to be with and it’s important” adding that if at one end there’s someone who does the work but is boring and on the other end someone who does the work and is fun-loving and popular, people would prefer the latter.

“I am not that popular or zesty perhaps” she added. Apart from work, the actor recently welcomed her first child with husband Abdul Hadi – a son named Ibne Adam.

Introducing her son, who was born in May, Yasra Rizvi said, “Ibn e Adam. You, my love, are the son of Adam being human is your only introduction and serving fellow beings is your only purpose rest is just detail have a great life!”