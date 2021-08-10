Ayeza and Danish Taimoor celebrate their wedding anniversary

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are two popular stars of Pakistani media industry who got married in 2014 and both are marking their 7th anniversary this year, the two have beautiful kids together, a daughter Hoorain and a son Rayan.

Danish and Ayeza wished anniversary to each other in loved-up notes, while taking the wishes to their Instagrams, both admitted that the beauty of their life has increased since they married.

‘It’s been seven long years, Masha Allah,’ she further shared the photo of Danish from their upcoming shoot of ‘Laajwanti,’ who is revisiting their wedding story

Ayeza Khan wrote, “Today, is the date all my stars aligned, the 8th always takes me back to 2014, to our special day. Danish Taimoor, you’re a man of substance, love and a treasure to cherish.

It’s been seven long years, MashAllah. Happy Anniversary”. She further shared the photo of Danish from their upcoming shoot of Laajwanti, who is revisiting their wedding story.

Danish also wished Ayeza Khan while wishing her anniversary. Danish wrote, “7 years ago, on this very date, I saw you in your wedding dress, a radiant vision, beautiful and sublime, and to this day I look at you with the very same awe, as if it’s the first time we met”. He shared a photo of Ayeza from their upcoming Laajwanti shoot and thanked Laajwanti to capture their beautiful story.