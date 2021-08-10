Bella addresses debilitating struggles with her personal image

Bella Hadid recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed some of the biggest personal image struggles she faced when initially finding her sea legs within the modelling world.

The model got candid over it all during her interview with Vogue magazine and was quoted saying, “It’s like there were two Bellas. Me, this person in the process of figuring out who she was, and ‘Bella Hadid’ the alter ego, who was – I dunno – a sexbot who goes out every night?”

By the end of it, “I felt enormous pressure to project that image because I assumed that’s all people wanted from me.”

Going to parties constantly and living it up in the night life started up getting to her and made her social anxiety skyrocket. But now, the model allows herself and her followers grace, and even shares glimpses of her true personality through Instagram highlights.