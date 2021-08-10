I weighed more than 75kg at 16: Aima

Leading Pakistani singer Aima Baig revealed that she weighed more than 75 kilogrammes at age of 16.

The leading star said during a morning show hosted by Nida Yasir. She also talked about her weight loss journey including various topics in the programme.

“No one can believe it, but it’s true that I weighed more than 75kg during my college life and I worked hard to lose my weight,” the singer said.

“When she was in college, she weighed a lot. She couldn’t wear clothes because she was fat. I used to think that all the girls around me used to wear all the clothes that I couldn’t wear because I was overweight. I used to feel complex about it in front of other girls in my college,” she replied to a question of the host.

Aima Baig said that she could not wear clothes because she was fat. But now she can wear her favourite clothes. “It was the most difficult journey she had to endure. It was hard to lose weight, but I did it to keep myself healthy,” the singer added.

Explaining her weight lose main reason, she further revealed that she contracted dengue, after which she naturally stopped gaining weight and became thinner and smarter, as the singer himself said.