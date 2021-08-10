Ayesha Omar pens heartfelt note on father’s death anniversary

Ayesha Omar is a bold and brilliant Pakistani actress. Ayesha Omar taking to her Instagram handle penned down a heartfelt note on her father’s death anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Ayesha shared some throwback pictures of her father and family. Ayesha while remembering her father wrote that she lost her father many years ago, he died before Ayesha turned two. Ayesha never saw her father but as she grow older she feels his presence around her. “I hope Abbu’s soul is looking down at us and smiling. With pride and contentment. Please say a little prayer for his soul today, and for me, for Allah to always protect me and guide me”, concluded Ayesha.













