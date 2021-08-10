Pakistan sees ‘slow decline’ in daily Covid-19 numbers

Pakistan has been recording a slow decline in its daily Covid-19 cases over the last three days, with 4,040 fresh infections reported on Monday, according to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre.

Though there is a small downward trend in daily numbers, the active cases continue to increase with the latest figure recorded at 83,298. Fifty-three patients died on Monday, 50 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and three of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the NCOC. Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Out of the total 53 deaths, 25 patients were under treatment on ventilators.

The national Covid positivity ratio on Monday was recorded at 7.54 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 46%, Rawalpindi 28%, Peshawar 38% and Multan 34%. The maximum oxygen beds are occupied in four major cities of Skardu 89%, Hyderabad 68%, Karachi 60%, and Abbottabad 59%.

The NCOC on Monday decided that only vaccinated individuals would be allowed to travel by rail from October 1. The meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar expressed concern over the growing spread of Covid-19 in the country and especially in Rawalpindi and Peshawar. The forum issued instructions to the concerned districts to implement the safety protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs). Keeping in view the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the Punjab government has extended the lockdown imposed in various districts of the province, earlier this month, till August 31.

According to a notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Monday, the provincial government has imposed a complete ban on indoor weddings till the end of the month. Outdoor wedding functions, however, will be allowed with a maximum number of 300 guests, who will be required to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

No indoor gathering, event, or ceremony will be allowed during the lockdown. However, outdoor gatherings will be allowed for a maximum number of 300 individuals, with strict adherence to coronavirus SOPs. The new restrictions will come into force with immediate effect, reads the notification.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Sarah Aslam said the ongoing lockdown had been extended in various areas of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad. The district administration and police will jointly ensure implementation of the Covid-19 SOPs, she added. Provincial capitals Karachi and Lahore continued to report a surge in coronavirus cases Monday as Pakistan battles the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Karachi reported an alarming 21.40% coronavirus positivity ratio Monday. Despite the high number of cases being reported in the city, the Sindh government decided to relax the nine-day lockdown period.