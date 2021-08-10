Investigation into Dasu bus incident complete: govt

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday announced that the probe into the Dasu attack has been completed. However, Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi will inform media about the findings of the probe in detail.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said India’s RAW, Afghanistan’s NDS and Israeli spy agency are trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan and they are also using media to create disharmony among various sections of the society. He said it is high time to jointly fail the conspiracies of enemies as they are always active against Pakistan. He said opposition parties are unaware of the regional changes which are expected in coming six months.

The minister said he has held two meetings with Chinese ambassador and assured him of further tightening the security of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan. He made it clear that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will not become a victim of any external conspiracy. “No one can become a hurdle in relations between Pakistan and China,” he maintained.

He said the interior ministry has completed its investigation in Afghan ambassador’s daughter case and also shared the factual situation with Afghan investigation team through the Foreign Office.

Referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Sh Rashid said that he only has two options – either to file for an appeal or seek asylum in any other country. He asserted that Nawaz Sharif should return to the country immediately since his passport has expired. “Nawaz Sharif makes big claims only when he has authority but other than that, he just flees as soon as he loses power,” he added.

Rasheed also expressed his views over ‘disintegrations’ within the federal government and said that he will keep supporting prime minister Imran Khan and added that he will confront those who want a political war.