Three customs officials gunned down in DI Khan

Unknown assailants on Monday killed three customs officials in uniform at Daraban Mor, Tehsil Kulachi in district DI Khan, Daraban police confirmed. Police said the custom officials were performing routine duty at Daraban Mor when unknown assailants opened indiscriminate fire at them, killing two officials on the spot while one injured official succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital. The police and investigation teams rushed to the crime scene soon after the incident and shifted the bodies to DHQ hospital and started search operation in the area. The officials were identified as Farooq Jan s/o Sakhi Jan resident of Hayatabad Phase-2 Peshawar, Muhammad Bashir s/o Basir ud Din resident of Takh Nasrati district Karak and Farooq Khan s/o Mehrab Khan resident of Gandi.













