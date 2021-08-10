Justice Mandokhail takes oath as SC judge

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan as Judge of the Supreme Court in a simple and dignified ceremony.

On the occasion, the apex court judges, attorney general of Pakistan, senior lawyers, law officers and officers of the Law and Justice Commission were present. The staff and officers of the SC were also present at the ceremony. The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) in July approved the name of the Balochistan High Court CJ for elevation to the Supreme Court. After a passage of seven years, a BHC judge is being elevated to the apex court. Earlier, Justice Qazi Faez Isa was elevated to the SC in September 2014.

The commission had also approved senior puisne judge Naeem Afghan as the new BHC chief justice.

In a separate ceremony held at the Governor House in Quetta, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan was sworn in as the new chief justice of the BHC. Justice Afghan was administered the oath by Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, judges of the high court, provincial ministers, members of the Balochistan Assembly and military officials.