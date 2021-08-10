Remand of Zakir’s parents in Noor murder case extended

A court in Islamabad on Monday extended the judicial remand of parents of main suspect in the murder case of Noor Muqaddam, daughter of ex-Pakistan’s envoy, till August 23.

Earlier, Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, parents of main suspect in the case Zahir Jaffer, were brought to Islamabad Katchehry’s Bukhshi Khana, but were not produced in the District and Sessions Court.

Judicial Magistrate Naseeruddin marked the suspects present through ‘Robkar’. And later, police took both of them back to Adiala Jail.

The Islamabad police on July 25, 2021, had arrested parents of Noor Muqaddam’s killer.

Zahir Zakir’s father Zakir Jaffer and mother Asmat Adamjee were taken into custody by the police in the federal capital late on Saturday night. Earlier, the police also arrested Zahir Zakir’s domestic helpers Iftikhar and Jamil for investigation.

The arrests of Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee were made after a detailed statement by Noor Muqaddam’s father, Shaukat Muqaddam.

The police produced both parents before a duty magistrate on Sunday, who handed them and their two servants to police on physical remand for two days.

The police, however, did not rule out more arrests linked to Noor’s murder. They said the police are trying to piece together all the direct or indirect evidence linked to this murder.

The police said Zakir Jaffer, Asmat Adamjee, servants Iftikhar and Jameel were arrested on charges of hiding facts and assistance in crime.

Mubashir Khokhar: Police have failed to determine the motive behind murder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Punjab Assembly Asad khokhar’s brother even after three days.

Police is facing difficulties as the suspect has changed his statement three times in the last few days. The accused in an initial statement said that deceased Malik Mubashar alias Malik Goga was involved in the murder of his uncle and killed him to avenge the murder of his uncle. Later he retracted his earlier statement and said that he shot Mubashir over personal enmity.

Mubashir was shot dead on Friday night during the wedding ceremony of Asad’s son that was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other senior leaders of the PTI.

Mubashir Khokhar was laid to rest on Saturday in the graveyard of his native village, Manowal, on Multan Road.

CTD: Two cases were registered on Monday at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station after two blasts in Quetta occurred on Sunday.

The two FIRs have been filed under attempt to murder and terrorism clauses of the law against unidentified accused, police sources said.

In the first blast Sunday two policemen were killed and a dozen others including cops sustained injuries when an explosive device went off near a police van at Serena roundabout in Quetta.

“The explosive material was planted in a motorcycle, which went off as soon as the police van crossed it”, Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani said in a statement.

The incident, according to Liaquat Shahwani, claimed the lives of two policemen. The rescue sources said that the injured included five cops and six passers-by. The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

“Their prime target was a police van,” the spokesman Liaquat Shahwani said while condemning the terrorist attack in Quetta.

He said that the terrorists wanted to harm the peace of the province, however, the authorities would not spare them and would deal them with an iron hand. In another incident, a vendor was injured on Quetta’s Sariab Road after unidentified persons hurled a grenade at his roadside stall.