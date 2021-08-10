Ulema pledge to practice tolerance in Muharram

The religious scholars and leadership of various religious organizations and sects in a meeting on Monday announced unanimously not to support, endorse or tolerate any controversial remarks against sacred religious personalities during Muharram.

During media briefing, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, said the meeting chaired by him, was agreed not only to be careful while handling social media, but also to remain fully vigilant about any miscreants trying to fan differences.

Ashrafi said the participants agreed to respect each other’s religious beliefs besides emphasizing tolerance, humanity and unity of the Ummah and completely avoid humiliating opponents and highlighting the differences.

All religious scholars, ulema , zakareen would jointly foil the attempts of anti state elements to fan communal hatred with full might, he added. Ashrafi said that the upcoming Friday would be observed as Unity Day.

He said the forum strongly condemned temple vandalism in Rahim Yar Khan and pledged taking action against the responsible miscreants. He said that the enemy wanted unrest, sectarian riots in Pakistan. However all such attempts of anti social elements to spread violence would be thwarted. The meeting of leading Ulema and religious scholars was organised by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to ensure peace and harmony, maintaining law and order and effective implementation of covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOPs) during upcoming Muharram-ul-Harram.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aftab Jahangir, Federal Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Religious Sardar Ijaz Khan Jaffer, Allama Arif Wahidi, Maulana Chiraguddin Shah, Maulana Tanveer Alvi, Maulana Abu Bakar Hanif Sabri, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Pir Azmatullah Sultan, Maulana Abdul Qudoos, Allama Akhtar Abbas, Allama Basharat Imami, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat and senior officers of Ministry of Interior and senior officers of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) attended the meeting. KP Assembly: The Khyber Pakhtukhwa Assembly during its current tenure held 20 sessions with 166 sittings in which 201 resolutions were presented while 128 bills passed.

The assembly proceedings were mostly started with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan in chair.

According to data available on the website of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, during the current tenure a total of 166 sittings were held in 20 sessions of the current period of PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The data said during the corresponding period of the Provincial Assembly 128 bills, 113 acts, 196 call attention notices, 201 resolutions, 606 questions and 51 privilege motions were part of the assembly business.

The KP Cabinet has 13 ministers however Faisal Amin from DI Khan has not been assigned his portfolio yet while one Advisor and nine special assistants are the part of provincial cabinet.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has a total of 145 members including 43 from joint opposition, four Independent members, four from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) while the remaining 94 are from the ruling party Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has 15 seats in KP assembly while Awami National Party (ANP) has 12, PMLN 7, PPP 5, JI 3 and PMLNQ has one seat in PA.

Prominent among those who brought most of the assembly business to the floor included Nighat Orakzai of PPP, Sobia Shahid of PMLN, Inayatullah Khan of JI, Rehana Ismail of JUIF, Naeema Kishwar of JUIF, Salahuddin of ANP, Waqar Khan of ANP, Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel of JUIF and Mir Kalam Wazir Independent.