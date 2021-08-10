Main objective of PML-N is to get away from electoral reforms: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication (SAPM) Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said main objective of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) league was to get away from electoral reforms.While reacting to the statement of Maryam Aurangzeb, the SAPM said that nowadays the incompetents were taking refuge in minor things. Describing the PML-N as “the incompetent league,” he said the party ruined the country’s economy due to their incompetence and now they were chanting about inflation. Gill said those incompetence individuals were assigned duty to make daily propaganda against the government. Those who had spent health budget on Metro bus service for their kickbacks were making propaganda, he claimed. The SAPM said that PML-N had mortgaged the country in 2018 by pushing it in quagmire of debts.













