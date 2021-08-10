Chinese students take part in essay writing contest

To mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China, the Pakistan embassy in China and Silk Road Cities Alliance (SRCA) have jointly held a Chinese language essay writing contest among Pakistani students in Chinese universities and an Urdu essay writing contest among Chinese students.

Pakistani students in China often participate in various Chinese essay competitions, but Chinese students know less about Urdu. It is believed that organising Chinese students to write in Urdu will deepen two-way cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The judges, professional Urdu teachers from the Pakistan Embassy College Beijing, will evaluate the works with rigorous professional attitude, and pay attention to the spiritual atmosphere and literary values, and select the excellent works.