UAE to bolster cooperation with Pakistan: envoy

United Arab Emirates would further strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in multiple fields under the Pakistan Assistance Programme (UAE-PAP).

The UAE ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi said this while talking to Sindh Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, said a statement issued by Governor House on Monday. They discussed the issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields. The ambassador said that the overall strategy of the government of Pakistan to deal with COVID-19 has been appreciated at the international level.

Talking to the UAE ambassador, the governor appreciated the support of the UAE to Pakistan, especially in the areas of health, education, energy; and infrastructure development. He said Pakistan and the UAE enjoyed deep, historic and friendly ties and the strategic relationship had gradually improved which further strengthened these close bonds. Under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan’s economy was on the trajectory of development and progress, he added. He said despite the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, foreign exchange reserves, exports and remittances had increased to a record level.