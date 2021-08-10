Mega uplift projects launched to facilitate citizens: Buzdar

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, work has been started on a number of mega projects to facilitate the citizens. DG LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar and MD WASA Syed Zahid Aziz briefed the parliamentarians of Lahore about the progress on development schemes. The public representatives appreciated the spate of development work and hoped that this will provide the best facilities to the citizens. It is sanguine that the development plans have been designed in consultation with the parliamentarians while setting aside the politics of the one-man show, they continued.

Meanwhile, the CM regretted that the development work was started without consideration and planning in the past. As a result, people are facing the consequences of such projects started without identifying public needs, he added. The exhibitory projects incurred a burden on the public kitty; he regretted and maintained that the PTI-led government has devised plans through sustained planning.

Giving the details, he said work has been started on Sheranwala flyover, Shahkam Chowk flyover and Ghulab Devi underpass projects to resolve traffic problems by improving the traffic flow. Similarly, 11 underground water tanks will also be built in Lahore to save rainwater, he said. The underground water tank has been constructed at Lawrence Road while work is in progress on Kashmir Road and Sheranwala Gate underground water tanks projects, the CM added. Another underground water tank will also be developed at Gaddafi Stadium, he added. More than Rs.2 billion will be spent on underground water tanks planned at Tajpura, Karim Park Ravi Road, railway station, Cooper Road, Waris Road, Rasool Park and vegetable market of Iqbal Town, he said. Similarly, the sewage line will be constructed from Chungi Amar Sidhu to Hadiara Drain with over Rs.1 billion. These schemes are imperative for the city and the development work will be completed within the timeline, he further said. It is important to know that public needs are prioritized, instead of initiating exhibitory projects for personal projection, concluded the CM.

Meanwhile, an elderly woman and her grandson met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about the problems. The CM gave a patient hearing and directed the staff to resolve the problems. The visiting woman thanked the CM and prayed for him. The CM reiterated that the people of backward areas are near to his heart as he also belongs to such an area and knows the problems of the people very well. Public service satiates me, he added.

While paying rich tributes to Dr Ruth Pfau for her glorious services to eradicate leprosy disease from Pakistan, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar stated she selflessly spent her entire life serving humankind.

In his message, the CM said leprosy fighter Dr Ruth Pfau set a high example of continuously serving the patients and the credit of eradicating this disease from the country goes to the hard-working and enduring efforts of Dr Ruth Pfau. In fact, she is a worthy example for the entire world and her services can never be forgotten, concluded the CM.