KE donates IT equipment to help fight against Covid

Committed to supporting the fight against COVID-19, K-Electric donated IT equipment including desktop computers and printers to the Sindh Government’s Health Department for use at Pakistan’s largest vaccination center located at Expo Center, Karachi.

The equipment will support the staff present at the Expo Center by quickening the registration times for individuals seeking vaccinations. With a daily footfall of over 30,000 people, additional equipment by KE will ensure that the vaccination process is streamlined and expedient. The center has the potential capacity to inoculate 50,000 people per day. KE’s benefaction will help them in actualizing that number.

Dr. Suhail Sheikh, the focal person for Covid-19 Vaccine Management from the Health Department – Government of Sindh, thanked KE for their support in the Covid-19 Vaccination Drive and appreciated their generous contribution.

Speaking on the occasion Noor Afshan – Head of Marketing, K-Electric, said “As a socially responsible corporate entity, K-Electric, always aims to make a positive impact in the society and believes in contributing to the health of communities in which it operates. We also believe in supporting government where we feel we can add value. With regards to COVID-19, KE has been taking several initiatives to ensure the continued safety and protection of our workforce and communities at large.