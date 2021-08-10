Graana, NUST launch real estate science certification

Graana.com has partnered with the National University of Sciences Technology (NUST) to conduct a fully-booked 3rd Edition of Real Estate Science Level 1 Certification. The Diploma in Real Estate Science Level 1 is Pakistan’s first-ever formal training programme, focusing on the real estate sector, introduced by Graana.com – Pakistan’s First Online Real Estate Marketplace, in collaboration with NUST. The four-week diploma programme to be taught in NUST Professional Development Centre will conclude on August 27, 2021. Among those teaching the course are CEO Graana.com Mr. Shafiq Akbar. The other experts teaching the course modules are Group Director Mr. Farhan Javed, Mr. Taimour Abbasi, and senior professionals of the company, including Mr. Asim Iftikhar, Ms. Iqra Musaddaq, and Ms. Saima Latif.













